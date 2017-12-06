Heritage advocates, development at odds

Oakville has since voted against ClubLink's development application, and last month initiated a court application to determine the town's rights and jurisdiction under the Ontario Heritage Act in connection with the golf course. On Tuesday, Oakville held a town hall to solicit input on its proposed amendment to a zoning by-law which would allow the municipality recognize the cultural heritage of Glen Abbey Golf Course.

Meanwhile, when Ottawa unveiled the names it planned to add to its heritage register this summer, it selected three buildings on Carleton University's campus.

The addition of the 22-storey Dunton Tower came as a surprise to Darryl Boyce, the school's assistant vice-president of facilities management and planning, as the building was built in the 1970s and the exterior has been redone after the original facade failed.

"It's not heritage by any means... It's a pretty bogus methodology," Boyce says.

The challenge is there is no set definition for heritage, says Roberts. And while it is often associated with aesthetic value, the term can also refer to historic uses, he adds.

Cressy notes that the King and Spadina area's historic character goes beyond Victorian bay-and-gable style houses and also includes warehouses and manufacturing buildings such as Cowan's, which is the last remaining warehouse of the 1950s post-modern time and age.

"As high property values rise, as Toronto continues to thrive economically, there is increased value to redevelopment... What's changed is that Toronto is booming, and as a result every piece of land is worth a lot," says Cressy. "Which speaks to the pressing need for us to be proactive, considering our heritage now, before it's lost."

Sue Dexter, board member of the Harbord Village Residents' Association which had advocated for the listing of a group of buildings on College Street, says much has already been lost and Toronto is now "triaging the heritage we have left."

"The balance has been skewed for a number of years in favour of development," she said. "And the people who are concerned about the level of development and the quality of development have been given a really convenient, but distorted, label of NIMBY."

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press