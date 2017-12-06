Canadians to remember 1989 Montreal shootings today

MONTREAL — Canadians will commemorate the 28th anniversary today of the Montreal Massacre when a gunman shot 14 women to death and injured 14 other people.

Dignitaries, citizens and families of victims will take part in two official events during the day.

At 8:30 a.m., a wreath of white roses will be placed by the commemorative plaque at the school where the shooting occurred on Dec. 6, 1989.

A ceremony for the 14 victims will then be held at 5 p.m. at the lookout atop Mount Royal Park. Deputy premier Dominique Anglade, Mayor Valerie Plante and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are scheduled to attend.