Toronto police caution residents on dating apps

TORONTO — Police investigating the disappearance of two men from the area around Toronto's gay village are cautioning community members about the use of online dating apps.

A Toronto police task force looking into the missing men says it is concerned that foul play may have been involved the longer Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman remain missing.

Police say investigators know from community input that there are concerns about the use of online dating apps, and they say residents should be cautious when meeting others through them.

They say individuals should get to know the person better through additional contact such as a phone call first and say casual meetups should occur in a safe space.