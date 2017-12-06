Kite disrupts Victoria harbour air traffic

VICTORIA — Nav Canada says a high-flying kite interfered with air traffic in Victoria's inner harbour Monday, causing some flights to be diverted.

Victoria police say the kite was flying about 300 metres in the air and it took some time to track down the man flying the kite.

Const. Matt Rutherford says kite enthusiasts and others should use common sense when enjoying their hobby.

Rutherford says kites and drones shouldn't fly too high in a city, especially when there is an active airport nearby where planes and helicopters land.