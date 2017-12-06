Freeland appeals for Middle East calm

While Trump said the announcement did not represent a departure from his country's commitment to facilitate a peace agreement, Palestinian leaders said that was a done deal.

The U.S. policy change "is a declaration of withdrawal from the role it has played in the peace process," said Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Ahead of Trump's White House speech, Arab and Muslim leaders spoke about the potential for violence. In Gaza, hundreds of Palestinian protesters burned American and Israeli flags. They also waved Palestinian flags and banners proclaiming Jerusalem as their "eternal capital," language that Israelis similarly use.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said it's clear that Trump's move is counterproductive and Canada should speak up.

"It is something that needs to be pointed out as being divisive," Singh said.

Organizations which advocate on behalf of Canada's Jewish community, however, suggested the Liberals should follow Trump's lead.

"Since the re-establishment of the modern State of Israel, Jerusalem has been the home to Israel’s democratically elected parliament, independent supreme court and national government offices," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement.

"We have always maintained that Canada should formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

During the 1979 Canadian federal election, Progressive Conservative Leader Joe Clark pledged to move Canada's embassy to Jerusalem, and repeated the promise when he was elected prime minister.

He faced stiff opposition to the idea, including from then-opposition leader Pierre Trudeau. who called the move damaging to Canada's credibility.

Clark appointed former party leader Robert Stanfield as a special envoy to the region and he returned with a report recommending Canada's diplomatic mission stay put.

Clark agreed.

Subsequent Conservative politicians in Canada have also supported the embassy move, including federal party leadership candidate Kellie Leitch. She made the promise as part of her leadership bid earlier this year.

Former Conservative foreign affairs minister John Baird attracted criticism in 2013 when he met a high-ranking Israeli politician in her office in East Jerusalem; that half of the city was captured by Israel in 1967.

— with files from the Associated Press

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press