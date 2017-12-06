HALIFAX — Christopher Garnier told a police interrogator he had fuzzy memories of the night Catherine Campbell died, but said he remembers seeing her bleeding — and hearing her final breaths.

"She wasn't alive when she went in the (compost) bin because I could hear her take her last breaths," Garnier told RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison on Sept. 16, 2015, hours after police found Campbell's body face down in thick brush near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

The jury continued to watch the 9.5-hour-long taped interview Wednesday at Garnier's murder trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Garnier allegedly killed the off-duty police officer in a McCully Street apartment and used a wheeled compost bin to dispose of her body.

"She wasn't moving," Garnier said when asked by Allison how he knew Campbell was dead when she was put into the compost bin. "She wasn't breathing."

Garnier sobbed as he told the interrogator "I'm sorry for what happened" and "I'm not a monster."

He added: "I don't know how this happened."

He said he remembers being near the front doors of the Halifax Alehouse, where the two had met, but didn't remember who approached who, or going back with her to the McCully apartment.

Garnier told the officer he remembers seeing Campbell bleeding from the nose.

"I've been trying to remember what happened," he said. "It's all I can think about. It's why I haven't got any sleep."