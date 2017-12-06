Elderly couple dead in Kingston, Ont.

News 11:37 AM

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a 76-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday morning from a distraught man who made mention of having a gun.

Investigators say officers found a man and woman, both with gunshot wounds, in an upstairs room of a home.

The woman was dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A handgun was seized at the scene and police say the man shot the woman and himself.

Police say the coroner is investigating.

By The Canadian Press

