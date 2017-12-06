School employees take more sick days: auditor

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general says teachers and other school board employees are taking more sick days — an average of nearly 12 last year.

In her annual report, Bonnie Lysyk says a study of more than 50 school boards found that in the last five years, sick days increased by about 30 per cent — from nine days in the 2011-2012 school year to 11.6 in 2015-2016.

The beginning of that five-year period is when the province stopped letting teachers bank sick days.

Custodians and maintenance employees had the highest average sick days in the 2015-2016 school year, at more than 16 days.