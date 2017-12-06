Canada to push for gender equality at G7

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bringing his feminism to the G7 summit next year, when Canada takes its turn hosting the gathering of world leaders.

The Liberal government is planning to make gender equality a major theme of its G7 presidency, which includes hosting the summit in La Malbaie, Que.

That would include putting the whole event through gender-based analysis, which involves thinking about how a certain policy might affect men and women, or boys and girls, in different ways, along with taking age, income, culture, ethnicity and other intersecting factors into account.

Canada will champion measures aimed at boosting the economic empowerment of women, including how to increase female participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as a way to respond to a rapidly changing job market.