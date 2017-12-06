Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash

NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Ontario's provincial police say a 30-year-old man has been charged in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead in early October.

OPP say 38-year-old Edward Honneyman of Wiarton, Ont. — a pastor at several churches in the area — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oct. 3 in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

They say the 30-year-old driver of a car involved in the collision was arrested on Tuesday.

A Northern Bruce Peninsula man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and possession of methamphetamine.