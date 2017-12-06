Flight of fancy: airport travellers get free stories

EDMONTON — Weary air travellers heading out from Edmonton can break up the wait with a free short story.

Edmonton International Airport has a Short Story Dispenser in its main terminal.

Airport spokeswoman Traci Bednard says travellers walk up to the black and blue dispenser, push a button and then a paper unfurls with a one, three or five-minute story.

Bednard says the stories are from local Edmonton artists, as well as authors from countries or cities that are a non-stop flight away from the Alberta capital.

The Short Story Dispenser is made by France-based Short Edition.

She says travellers have told airport staff it's a really good idea and the only other airport to have one is in Lyon, France.

"If you're travelling, whether you're an Edmontonian, or whether you're travelling from somewhere around the world, once you get past security and into the airport itself, you're really starting a journey," she said.

"If we could use that time to entertain you and show you a little bit about what Edmonton has, show you a little bit about what our authors have and what they are writing about, what a great opportunity for the airport to do."

Short Edition says authors have a contract with the company so their work is protected and they get royalties every time their work is accessed in a dispenser.

"Short Edition's aim is to adapt literature to the modern world by combining short literature, the community and technology," the company says on its website. "In this way, Short Edition uses passion and humour to inspire the community of readers and authors who dare to like short stories."