Ader found guilty in Lindhout hostage case

As the lone defence witness, Ader told the court that he, too, was abducted by the gang and forced to be a negotiator and interpreter.

Ader described being held by the gunmen in an apartment for several months, as well as getting orders from the gang about what to say during calls to Lindhout's mother, Lorinda Stewart. He told of being beaten, escaping and later surrendering when the hostage-takers made serious threats against his family.

Ader said that in Mauritius, he tried to tell the man he believed to be his business agent that he was coerced into helping the kidnappers. But the man wasn't interested, so he told him what he wanted to hear.

Prosecutor Croft Michaelson said Ader's testimony was "riddled with inconsistencies" and should be rejected.

Ader told the true story of his role in the kidnapping in Mauritius, not in the courtroom, Michaelson said. The prosecutor suggested it simply wouldn't make sense for Ader to confess to something he did not do.

Trevor Brown, one of Ader's lawyers, said it was important to remember the Somalia of 2009 was a chaotic country with no sense of order or security, a place where those with weapons wielded power.

The gang members who kidnapped Lindhout and Brennan were cruel and unpredictable people "eminently capable" of ordering Ader to help them, Brown told the court.

In the judgment Wednesday, Smith noted that Ader never mentioned in emails or phone calls that he or his family had been threatened if he did not help the hostage-takers, a claim that only surfaced during the trial.

"If he had assisted the hostage-takers due to threats, this would have reduced his culpability for the hostage-taking and assisted him in obtaining the book contract," Smith said.

"It does not make sense to lie about his involvement to make his conduct appear worse to the publisher and the public who he hoped would buy his book."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press