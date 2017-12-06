A brief history of the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — A look at the ownership history of the Toronto Blue Jays and the domed stadium the team calls home.

Origins: The Blue Jays were created in 1976 for a 1977 expansion of the American League. Original owners included Labatt Breweries — then an independent Canadian beer company — and CIBC. The bank owned 10 per cent until 2000.

First game: April 7, 1977, against the Chicago White Sox, at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto.

Second home: The Blue Jays played their last game at Exhibition Stadium on May 28, 1989, and first game at SkyDome on June 5 of same year. SkyDome cost an estimated $570 million to build, between October 1986 and May 1989.