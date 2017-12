Site C decision dominates B.C. cabinet

VICTORIA — Officials in Premier John Horgan's office say the government's decision on the future of the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam could come as early as Friday.

Speaking on background, the officials say government ministers were in meetings Wednesday wrestling with the decision to continue building or to scuttle the $8.3 billion project and that the decision could be announced within days.

Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James were scheduled to appear Wednesday at a memorial ceremony at the legislature, but officials said the premier and his minister were in the middle of meetings about Site C.

In place of the premier and his finance minister, backbench New Democrats Rachna Singh and Bowinn Ma participated in the ceremony to remember 14 women who were murdered on Dec. 6, 1989, in Montreal.