Fire destroys part of meat processing plant

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A massive fire outside Hamilton has destroyed part of a meat processing plant, forcing officials to bring in firefighters from nearby cities to help control the blaze.

Black smoke and bright flames could be seen shooting out of the fire at the Paletta International Corporation building in Burlington, Ont., just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Burlington Fire Chief David Lazenby says part of the building collapsed on itself a couple of hours after the fire started.

He says additional fire trucks from Oakville, Ont., and Hamilton were called in to help fight the blaze.