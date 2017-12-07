Tidal wave of #MeToo makes cultural landfall

The piece tells the story of celebrities like Judd, who sounded the alarm years ago about alleged predator Harvey Weinstein. It describes actress Alyssa Milano tweeting an old slogan, coined years ago by social activist Tarana Burke, ''#MeToo,'' going to bed, waking up to see 30,000 messages about women sharing abuse stories and bursting into tears.

Swift talks about her lawsuit against a DJ who groped her. She wonders what abuses must be endured by less-powerful people than her. This is a recurring theme in the article — that millions of women experience this and can't afford to speak out.

''(Yet) dozens, then hundreds, then millions of women ... came forward with their own stories of harassment,'' said the story. ''Actors and writers and journalists and dishwashers and fruit pickers alike: they'd had enough. What had manifested as shame exploded into outrage. Fear became fury.''

The fury crashed into Capitol Hill.

First one senator, Democrat rising star Kirsten Gillibrand, then another, and another and finally the head of the party apparatus, called for Franken to resign, in a sudden but collaborative takedown effort that illustrated a shift in the politics of sexual misconduct.

A growing list of groping allegations appears set to fell the former comedian, now a two-term Minnesota senator. Via Twitter, Franken announced he would be making an announcement Thursday.

Gillibrand called this a moment of reckoning. She said it's too important to remain silent just because allegations involve a friend, colleague, partisan ally and, in the case of Franken, someone she's also fond of.

''Enough is enough,'' Gillibrand later told reporters, after posting a message on Facebook.

''When you start having to talk about the differences between sexual assault and sexual harassment and unwanted groping, you're having the wrong conversation. We need to draw a line in the sand and say, 'None of this is okay.'''

Democrats are now poised to flip the spotlight onto their opponents.

At the moment, Republicans are rallying behind a Senate candidate from Alabama who in addition to being fired twice as a judge, being anti-gay and wanting to bar Muslims from serving in Congress, faces numerous allegations of long-ago sexual advances on young girls.

Some Republicans are encouraging their party to join in the moment of moral cleansing and dump Roy Moore. One soon-to-be-retired senator, Jeff Flake, even donated $100 to Moore's Democrat opponent.

But the party apparatus is coalescing behind Moore.

That includes Trump. The president, who has just endorsed Moore and will speak at a rally near the Alabama border Friday, has more groping allegations against him than Franken and a Quinnipiac poll this week said 70 per cent of Americans want Congress to investigate the allegations against Trump.

But on Wednesday, Congress had the president's back.

A Democratic lawmaker tried advancing articles of impeachment against Trump, which referred to sexism but were mainly about alleged racism. The effort was defeated 364-58, with the vast majority of Democrats also protecting the man in the Oval Office.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press