Sex assault trial starts after death of complainant

BARRIE, Ont. — More than a year after Kassidi Coyle took her own life, the man accused of sexually assaulting her is set to face trial in central Ontario.

Prosecutors in a Barrie, Ont., court today are set to lay out the allegations against Shawn Roy, who was charged with sexual assault on July 1 of last year.

Roy's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment but has previously said his client is innocent.

The lawyer representing Coyle's family says the 20-year-old woman made video statements to police before her death.

But David Butt notes it's rare to have a trial of this nature when the central witness isn't there to testify.

He says Coyle's death has been "immensely difficult" on her family.

"To lose a daughter...such a promising young woman, at a young age, is tragic at the best of time," he said. "But to lose a daughter in circumstances surrounding an allegation of sexual assault is doubly traumatic."

Coyle sought counselling after the alleged incident but couldn't get a timely appointment, though she received acute psychiatric care for a few crisis episodes, Butt said.

Her story "raises another important, broader issue," he said. "Here, somebody who self-identified as a sexual assault survivor and desperately needed help was not able to access that help in sufficient time to make a difference."

One of Coyle's sisters started an online petition calling for more support for those who have been sexually assaulted. Close to 36,000 people had signed it as of Wednesday afternoon.