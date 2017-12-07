BlackBerry, Qualcomm to expand collaboration

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) has formed a strategic collaboration to develop technology for the next generation of connected vehicles with a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc., a major semiconductor company.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company says it has agreed to help optimize select Qualcomm hardware platforms to work with BlackBerry's QNX software, which is used to manage features of wirelessly connected cars such as infotainment systems.

They have also agreed to optimize other BlackBerry software for use with select Qualcomm Snapdragon modems.

Qualcomm and BlackBerry, which have a long-standing technology collaboration, didn't release financial details of their new collaboration.