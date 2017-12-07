Broad rally helps boost Toronto stocks

TORONTO — A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index head higher in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.44 points to 16,004.22, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.57 points to 24,195.48. The S&P 500 index was up 7.18 points to 2,636.45 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 43.61 points to 6,819.99.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.87 cents US, down from an average price of 78.39 cents US on Wednesday.