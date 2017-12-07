Nova Scotia accepts raises for civil servants

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will accept an arbitrator's decision to give civil servants in the largest public sector union a seven-per-cent wage increase under a six-year deal.
The new deal allows for increases of zero per cent in 2015-16, one per cent as of April 1 this year, 1.5 per cent as of next April 1, and half a per cent on March 31, 2019.
It then allows for wage hikes of 1.5 per cent effective April 1, 2019, and a further half per cent at the end of the fiscal year 2019-20, and then repeats that pattern in 2020-21.
The province's original stance had been it could only afford a smaller increase over four years for members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.
Employees will have the option of an immediate payout of their so-called public service award, accrued up to March 31, 2015, before the end of the next fiscal year.
They may also receive a payout on death or retirement.
The workers involved are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the increase was four per cent over six years.
By The Canadian Press
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will accept an arbitrator's decision to give civil servants in the largest public sector union a seven-per-cent wage increase under a six-year deal.
The new deal allows for increases of zero per cent in 2015-16, one per cent as of April 1 this year, 1.5 per cent as of next April 1, and half a per cent on March 31, 2019.
It then allows for wage hikes of 1.5 per cent effective April 1, 2019, and a further half per cent at the end of the fiscal year 2019-20, and then repeats that pattern in 2020-21.
The province's original stance had been it could only afford a smaller increase over four years for members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.
Employees will have the option of an immediate payout of their so-called public service award, accrued up to March 31, 2015, before the end of the next fiscal year.
They may also receive a payout on death or retirement.
The workers involved are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the increase was four per cent over six years.
By The Canadian Press
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will accept an arbitrator's decision to give civil servants in the largest public sector union a seven-per-cent wage increase under a six-year deal.
The new deal allows for increases of zero per cent in 2015-16, one per cent as of April 1 this year, 1.5 per cent as of next April 1, and half a per cent on March 31, 2019.
It then allows for wage hikes of 1.5 per cent effective April 1, 2019, and a further half per cent at the end of the fiscal year 2019-20, and then repeats that pattern in 2020-21.
The province's original stance had been it could only afford a smaller increase over four years for members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.
Employees will have the option of an immediate payout of their so-called public service award, accrued up to March 31, 2015, before the end of the next fiscal year.
They may also receive a payout on death or retirement.
The workers involved are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the increase was four per cent over six years.
By The Canadian Press