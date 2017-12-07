Ontario consults on Greenbelt expansion

TORONTO — Ontario is looking for public input on protecting water resources when it comes to expanding a protected area known as the Greenbelt.

It is currently about 810,000 hectares of protected land — including farmland and forests — that borders the Greater Golden Horseshoe area that surrounds Lake Ontario.

The government says the Greenbelt is also home to more than nine million people, but is experiencing significant growth and pressure from urban development.

Ontario is seeking public consultation on seven areas whose water the province deems most in need of protection, including moraines, cold water streams and wetlands in the outer ring of the Greater Golden Horseshoe.