Five charged with meth trafficking: police

News 12:25 PM

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say five people are facing drug related charges after a raid on a Barrie, Ont., home.

South Simcoe police say a search warrant was executed Wednesday following a month-long inter-agency investigation in conjunction with the provincial and Barrie police forces.

Police say five Barrie residents — two 33-year-old men, a 36-year-old man, and two women, aged 19 and 33 — were arrested.

All five are facing a variety of drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Bradford, Ont., on Jan. 18.

By The Canadian Press

