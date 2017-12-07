Legal pot concerns Ontario drivers: CAA

TORONTO — The Canadian Automobile Association says nearly four in every five Ontario drivers surveyed are concerned about the impact legalizing marijuana will have on road safety.

A poll of 1,000 drivers — commissioned by the CAA South Central Ontario and conducted by Ipsos — found that 77 per cent of respondents are concerned about marijuana legalization on July 1, 2018.

And nearly three-quarters of respondents said public education about the issue is an important aspect of legalization.

The majority of respondents also believe there will be an increase in the frequency of marijuana-impaired driving.