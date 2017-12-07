Ontario cops, firefighters to carry naloxone

TORONTO — Ontario will be offering the overdose-reversing medication naloxone to police and firefighter services across the province as it continues to grapple with an opioid crisis.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins and Community Safety Minister Marie-France Lalonde made the announcement today as new figures show deaths due to opioids continue to rise.

Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer says there were 336 opioid-related deaths in the province from May to July — an increase of 68 per cent from the same time period last year.

Naloxone will be offered to all 61 police services across the province and all 447 municipal fire departments.