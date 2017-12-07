Premier Brad Wall bids farewell to legislature

REGINA — There were tears and tributes as Brad Wall bid farewell to the Saskatchewan legislature Thursday after a decade in the premier's office.

Wall gave his final speech to the house after an hour of memories and praise shared by colleagues and opponents alike.

Wall is retiring next month after holding the Swift Current seat for the Saskatchewan Party for almost 20 years.

He told the legislature he never lost a feeling of awe when he walked through the front doors of the legislature to represent his community.

"I have been humbled and blessed with the honour of my working life," Wall told his colleagues and many guests sitting in the legislature gallery.

He said the names on the doors of ministry offices change, but the institution of democracy will remain.

Wall, saying he believed renewal would be good for the Saskatchewan Party and the province, announced in August that he was retiring. He is staying on as premier until his successor as leader is chosen Jan. 27.

He was first elected as a member of the legislature in 1999 under the banner of the newly formed party and made a successful bid for the top job after the party lost a 2003 election many felt it should have won.

He would go on to lead the party to three consecutive victories, starting in 2007, and most recently in 2016 by winning 51 of 61 seats.

The party, which formed 20 years ago out of an alliance of disaffected Tories and Liberals, took more than 50 per cent of the popular vote in each of the contests.