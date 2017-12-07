Court grants union random drug test injunction

EDMONTON — A union that represents thousands of oilsands workers at Suncor Energy sites in Alberta has won a court injunction against random drug testing.

Unifor Local 707-A had argued that such random testing would violate the worker's rights and privacy.

Calgary-based Suncor (TSX:SU) has said random tests are needed to bolster safety and wanted start its program this month.

In his ruling, Justice Paul Belzil says the privacy rights of employees are just as important as safety.