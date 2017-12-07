Flamborough angels are waiting for the snow

The City of Hamilton’s Snow Angel program offers seniors and adults with disabilities and limited income snow clearing from their public sidewalk and a path to the door.

“We have a very giving community and I quite often have more Angels than recipients,” said Mary Beth Kennedy of Volunteer Flamborough, which co-ordinates the program locally. “The Angels like knowing they have made life easier for seniors in the community.”

Kennedy reports that several families and one individual have registered for this winter, and waiting for the snow.

“Some of our Angels have been with us for years, and others are excited to get started,” noted Kennedy. “Angels have come on board to help out a friend or fill in for another Angel who is away for other commitments.”