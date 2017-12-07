Flamborough angels are waiting for the snow

The City of Hamilton’s Snow Angel program offers seniors and adults with disabilities and limited income snow clearing from their public sidewalk and a path to the door.
“We have a very giving community and I quite often have more Angels than recipients,” said Mary Beth Kennedy of Volunteer Flamborough, which co-ordinates the program locally. “The Angels like knowing they have made life easier for seniors in the community.”
Kennedy reports that several families and one individual have registered for this winter, and waiting for the snow.
“Some of our Angels have been with us for years, and others are excited to get started,” noted Kennedy. “Angels have come on board to help out a friend or fill in for another Angel who is away for other commitments.”
In total, seven seniors have registered to receive the service, and Kennedy says there is room for more.
Volunteer Flamborough, in partnership with Neighbourhood Action Strategy, offers the service to those who meet the following criteria:
• 65 years of age or older who currently receive the Seniors Tax Credit;
• A resident with a disability documented by the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), a wheelchair parking pass or a doctor’s note (regardless of age) may quality.
Angels looking to dust their wings with snow, and residents who may qualify to receive the Snow Angels service, are encouraged to contact Kennedy at Flamborough Information and Community Services, 905-689-7880.
