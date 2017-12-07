McLachlin hangs up robes in wistful farewell

OTTAWA — Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin fought back tears as she said goodbye Thursday following more than a quarter century on Canada's highest court.

McLachlin is hanging up her robes after hearing more than 2,000 Supreme Court cases, including a final one on interprovincial trade.

She concluded with some emotional remarks, thanking her husband, colleagues, the court staff and the public — and musing that she will even miss the judicial homework.

"In fact that may be the biggest adjustment that I have to face — what am I going to do with my evenings?"