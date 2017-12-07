Woman, 64, charged in death of male

KILLARNEY, Ont. — Provincial police say a male is dead and a 64-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in a community on the north shore of Georgian Bay.
Police say officers responded to a report of an injured male in Killarney, Ont., early Thursday morning.
They say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release details such as the age of the male or how he died.
OPP say Paulette Orendorff of Killarney is charged with second-degree murder.
