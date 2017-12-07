Guilty plea in death of 11-year-old Manitoba girl

WINNIPEG — A teen who willingly gave a DNA sample to police investigating the death of a girl in a remote Manitoba First Nation community has admitted he killed her while sexually assaulting her.

The boy, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday. He cannot be identified under Canada's youth justice laws.

Teresa Robinson was 11 when she disappeared after leaving a birthday party in Garden Hill on the night of May 5, 2015. She wasn't reported missing to RCMP until six days later.

That same day, searchers found her lower torso in a wooded area and her skull about nine metres away, according to a brief statement of facts presented in court by Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft.