Hamilton shooting suspect arrested: police

HAMILTON — Police say a man wanted in connection the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan in Hamilton has been arrested.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi — described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing — was shot when he tried to intervene as two men were accosting an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

A second-degree murder warrant was issued on Monday for 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, who police say was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hagersville, Ont.

Hamilton police say a female arrested at the same time is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.