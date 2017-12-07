Toronto approves new short-term rental rules

Toronto city council has approved regulations for short-term rentals in the city that would apply to such services as Airbnb.

The rules allow the rental of a principal residence only and homeowners won't be allowed to list secondary suites, such as a basement apartment, for short-term rental.

Entire home rentals will be capped at 180 days a year.

The city will create a registry of short-term rental landlords who would have to declare that their rental property was their principle residence and pay an annual fee of $50.