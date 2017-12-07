NEB say Trans Mountain can bypass Burnaby bylaws

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has ruled in favour of Kinder Morgan Canada in its efforts to bypass Burnaby, B.C., bylaws that stand in the way of its Trans Mountain expansion project.

In an order issued Thursday, the NEB said the company is not required to comply with two sections of the city's bylaws as it prepares to begin construction at the Trans Mountain Burnaby Terminal, Westridge Marine Terminal and at a nearby temporary infrastructure site.

The company had filed a motion on Oct. 26 to have the NEB overrule the bylaws on a constitutional basis, claiming the city was delaying a project the federal government had approved.

"We are pleased with the decision we have received from the NEB today, as it reinforces our view this federally approved project is in the national interest," the company said in a statement.

Kinder Morgan said it was still waiting to hear from the NEB on its second motion requesting the establishment of a generic process to deal with future permitting issues.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who has been outspoken in her support for the project, welcomed the news.

"We are, of course, very pleased to see this decision," she said. "It probably means that the NEB has accepted our argument that, of course, this is a project that is in the national interest and as a result we can't have individual jurisdictions interfering with it."

Tim McMillan, head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said the decision was a critical step to advance a project that had seen considerable stakeholder collaboration.

"This decision acknowledges that federal permits that are deemed in the national interest will not be delayed at the local level. With access to new and existing markets we can work towards providing the world with energy of tomorrow, which is key to Canada's growth, prosperity and job creation."

Burnaby's lawyer Greg McDade had argued in two days of hearings in Calgary that the city was following its standard permitting process, and that the company was to blame for the slow pace because of shoddy applications.