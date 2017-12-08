Bertrand Charest gets 12 years

She said four of the victims listened via videoconference to the sentence being read, while four others were in the courtroom in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

The accused, who didn't testify at his trial, was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn't have jurisdiction over two other counts related to incidents that occurred abroad.

Lepine had called Charest a sexual predator when he found him guilty on charges involving nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

The 57 initial charges against Charest included sexual assault, sexual exploitation and one of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Charest's victims delivered emotional impact statements last month, with one telling the court he had robbed her of her childhood and acted like a predator.

Another cried as she recounted how she lives with "shame, guilt and disgust'' because of the sex assaults.

Some of the offences took place both before and during Charest's stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

The national ski organization said in a statement after the June verdict was rendered that the ruling sent a message that abusing authority has no place in sports or in society in general.

Lepine, meanwhile, ripped into the organization Friday.

"Alpine Canada and its leaders failed miserably in their role as guardians and protectors of these young athletes," he wrote.

"Their parents had entrusted them (Alpine Canada) with their safety. Alpine Canada chose rather to close its eyes, to not believe these young women and to hide the truth."

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press