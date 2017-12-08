Climate framework rubber to meet road

OTTAWA — One year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got eight provinces and all three territories to agree to put a price on pollution as part of a national climate change plan.

The Pan Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change is a mouthful to say but it was considered by many to be the first time Canada had, at least on paper, an actual strategy to meet its international commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Twelve months later, environmental advocates say 2018 is going to have to be a banner year for environmental legislation, regulation and strategies or the climate plan is going to end up on the scrap heap of climate promises past.

At least six major environment policies, bills or strategies to implement parts of the framework are expected in 2018. That includes legislation to allow the federal government to impose a carbon price on provinces that don't meet the federal standard on their own, a zero-emissions vehicle strategy, an overhaul of the environmental review and regulatory process, changes to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, regulations to force the phase out of coal-fired electricity by 2030, and a clean fuels strategy.

Plans to move forward on a national electricity grid are also possible in 2018, allowing provinces with an abundance of clean power to help out those that are trying to cut back on coal as a source of electricity.

"It's a huge agenda for 2018 because they've pushed them off," said Dale Marshall, national program manager for Environmental Defence.

Canada, which is trying to be seen as one of the big international leaders on the climate change file, is also going to want to have many of these things in hand before it hosts the G7 leaders' summit in Quebec, where climate change is expected to be one of the biggest ticket items on the agenda.

"We have made some good progress but we see potential risks into the new year," said Erin Flanagan, director of federal policy for the Pembina Institute.

The institute released Thursday a report card on the framework one year after its signing which gave the government three stars out of five for implementing carbon pricing and coal-electricity phase outs, but only two stars out of five for progress on the transportation sector, energy efficient buildings and the oil and gas sector — which together account for almost two-thirds of Canada's total emissions.

Flanagan said the government has delayed methane emissions standards for the oil and gas sector from a 2018 start date to 2020, and is also behind on unveiling the details of the clean fuels standard that is to make the gas we burn in our cars a lot cleaner. While its full roll-out isn't planned until 2019, the broad strokes of it were supposed to be made public this fall.