Mind China's efforts to influence: ex-envoy

It has similarities to what Canada does in the United States by reaching out to Congress, business leaders and others to sell the merits of NAFTA — with one key difference.

"We do that above board, we do that publicly. Where China differs is its willingness to use diaspora groups, people who have an economic stake in China to work behind the scenes," Mulroney said.

"That's a form of interference in Canadian affairs."

Despite the new assertive Chinese posture under Xi, Canada still has no choice but to engage and attempt to deepen relations even if there are some serious implications, said Paul Evans, a China expert at the University of British Columbia.

China has decided it will project itself as a "great power" in the world and "that's a phrase the Chinese have not used in my lifetime."

Mulroney said that effort includes putting pressure on academics and journalists to write favourably about Canada, he said.

During Trudeau's trip, the Communist-run Global Times ran a scathing editorial that lashed out at the Canadian media's coverage of China.

"The superiority and narcissism of the Canadian media … is beyond words," the editorial declared. "This is the most genuine attitude of Chinese society."

It said that China should "not (be) in a rush to develop its relations with Canada. Let it be."

The editorial was not an isolated incident. As Trudeau arrived at Beijing's Great Hall of the People this week, security staff tried to prevent Canadian photographers from shooting his arrival by blocking their view — a move that surprised some journalists based in Beijing. On a visit to Ottawa last year, the Chinese foreign minister berated reporters for asking a question about human rights.

And in a Canadian Press interview this summer, Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye blamed an ill-informed Canadian news media for forcing human rights onto the bilateral agenda for the Liberal government to confront. Lu said it was the role of the media "to lead and mobilize people for a common cause."

Before departing China this week, Trudeau delivered what amounted to a sermon on press freedom — clearly destined for his hosts, as well as local media — when asked about the Global Times editorial.

"You play an essential role: a challenge function, an information function," the prime minister told the gathered reporters.

"External factors make your job difficult. But it's an essential role that you play in the success of the society. That is my perspective. That is a perspective shared by many, and it's one that I am very happy to repeat today."

The Chinese use less hostile approaches to get their message across — pressure Mulroney has experienced first-hand as Canada's ambassador to China from 2009 to 2012 under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

Before big visits, Mulroney said he got positive and negative approaches from his Chinese counterparts. He would be told, "'You've got to make sure the prime minister doesn't raise the following things'" — a suggestion that would have gone nowhere with Harper.

"It never stops," said Mulroney. "It's like a warm bath they immerse you in."

Trudeau was subjected to a more benign version of relentless Chinese messaging off the top of a meeting with the secretary of the Communist Party for Guangdong province, Li Xi on Guangzhou's picturesque Shamian Island.

Instead of the usual minute of small talk that usually opens the photo-ops for such meetings, Li welcomed Trudeau with a 15-minute monologue about his province's priorities and aspirations.

Trudeau sat patiently listening, occasionally smiling and nodding, his eyes fixed straight ahead at Li.

When he was finished, the prime minister thanked his host for the warm welcome and remarked how vividly he recalled walking the tree-lined cobblestone streets of the neighbourhood they were in his halcyon backpacker days.

This time, Trudeau need not have mentioned his formative busman's holiday.

Li made sure to include that too in his welcoming monologue.

