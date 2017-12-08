Specialist wait times up in Canada: study

Overall last year, 90 per cent of patients waited 36.4 weeks for treatment, it says.

Jennifer D'Silva, a manager at the health institute, said the number of priority procedures performed is rising and Canada's aging population might be a factor.

The Fraser Institute sent surveys to more than 11,800 specialist physicians and received responses from 21 per cent.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix pointed out that only 343 specialists in the province responded. There are about 5,900 specialists in B.C., so the Fraser Institute didn't hear from 94 per cent of them, he said.

"This has been a continual issue with the Fraser Institute study," he said.

However, Dix said wait times worsened over the past five to seven years under the previous B.C. government and he is working on solutions with doctors and health authorities.

The Fraser Institute also notes "survey responses in parts of Atlantic Canada are notably lower than in other provinces, which may result in reported median wait times being higher or lower than those actually experienced."

Bruce Macfarlane, a New Brunswick health department spokesman, said the province makes surgical wait time data available on a website. It shows nine out of 10 hip replacements were completed in 53 weeks, exceeding the national benchmark of 26 weeks.

"New Brunswick has an aging population and this is impacting the demand for specific types of interventions, for example total hip and knee joint replacements," Macfarlane said.

Ontario's government will invest $1.3 billion in additional funding over the next three years to reduce wait times, said David Jensen, a health ministry spokesman.

The ministry also has an online tool that allows patients to find out the wait times for specific services at individual hospitals.

Health Canada spokeswoman Tammy Jarbeau said Canada continues to perform well on median wait times for priority procedures compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

However, surgical demand continues to increase and jurisdictions will be challenged to meet benchmarks, Jarbeau said.

"The Government of Canada is engaging with provinces and territories to make our health care system more responsive and sustainable," she said.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press