'Get down!' Gunfire erupts at New Mexico high school

Hours after the gunshots, students and the community gathered in churches, community centres and then a park, braving frigid temperatures for a candlelight vigil. They were trying to make sense of it all. At St Joseph's Catholic Church, residents came together to say a rosary in honour of the victims.

"Right now we need to keep each other in our hearts and thoughts and take care of each other," Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge posted on her Facebook page.

Some residents waved American flags on busy streets.

"This is a tight community," Marsha Dodd, 51, said while holding a flag in front of Aztec's Safeway grocery store. "I don't want this in my community, just peace and love."

She stood next to Dennis Martinez, 24, who held a sign demanding that teachers be allowed to carry guns.

At the vigil near the town's main street, pastors from different churches urged students and their parents to pray and speak up if they felt pain. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez spoke briefly and told the crowed "all of New Mexico is with you."

David Stone and Heaven Angelica Hughes gathered with friends and raised their candles when a speaker urged them not to give into fear. They tried to keep each other's candles burning. When it was all done, David admitted he may not return to Aztec High. "I don't know. Maybe I go to home school or something," he said. He kept replaying the moment when he and others were locked in the closet, not knowing if they were targets.

Aztec is in the heart of northwestern New Mexico's oil and gas country and near the Navajo Nation. Its main street is lined by old brick buildings that date back more than a century. Officials say it's a town where everyone knows everyone else and where homecoming festivities are enough to shut down the main street.

Officials say schools across town that shut down Thursday will stay closed Friday.

Sebastian said he didn't know when he could get his mind back to basketball this season.

"But Aztec will be back," he said. "We'll be stronger."

___

Associated Press writers Mary Hudetz and Susan Montoya Bryan contributed to this report from Albuquerque.

By Russell Contreras, The Associated Press