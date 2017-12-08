Ontario caribou to be relocated by helicopter

The Ontario government plans to move endangered caribou off an island in Lake Superior by helicopter to save the animals from a pack of wolves.

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry says the wolves got onto Michipicoten Island using a rarely formed ice bridge several years ago.

She says the government will take a portion of the caribou population to Slate Islands in Lake Superior where they'll roam in an area free from predators.

The ministry hopes the relocated caribou will eventually breed with a herd already on the Slate Islands to help grow their population.