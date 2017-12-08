CRA backs down in row with diabetics

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency is taking steps to quell a furor over what critics were calling its heartless treatment of diabetics.

Disability advocates and opposition parties have been excoriating the agency for weeks over the fact that many Canadians with Type 1 diabetes have suddenly found themselves ineligible to claim the disability tax credit, even though they've previously qualified for it.

The CRA insists there's been no change in the eligibility criteria, which requires an individual to spend at least 14 hours a week engaged in activities related to the administration of insulin.

But diabetes support groups point to an internal CRA clarification letter last May, which said only in "exceptional circumstances" would adult diabetics need 14 hours a week to manage their insulin therapy; most would not — which would mean they're not eligible for the tax credit.