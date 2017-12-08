UPDATE Fire crews battle blaze at Waterdown townhouse complex

Hamilton Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a three-storey townhouse on Nisbet boulevard this afternoon.

Multiple units have been dispatched to battle the blaze, which is causing heavy smoke, said Hamilton Fire Service public information officer Claudio Mostacci.

Mac Christie reports that three units appear to affected, at 18, 20 and 22 Nisbet. Individuals exited one of the units with a dog.No reports of injuries.

More to come.