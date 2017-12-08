UPDATE: Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Waterdown townhouse blaze

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate a blaze that damaged numerous townhouse units on Nisbet Boulevard in Waterdown Friday afternoon.
Hamilton Fire Service public information officer Claudio Mostacci said townhouse block affected had six units in the front and six in the back.
“A number of them have suffered extensive damage,” he said. “Because of the amount of damage, the Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted and they will be attending scene to determine cause.”
Mostacci said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, adding the damages are expected to well over $500,000.
Homes at 16, 18, and 20 Nisbet Blvd., were impacted. The unit at number 22 also sustained some damage.
The blaze was extinguished by 3:30 p.m.
A paramedic is assessing one person for smoke inhalation, he said. Neighbours at the scene said a dog at one of the units did not survive, while another was removed from the blaze and is being treated by a veterinarian.
Multiple units were dispatched to battle the blaze at about 1:20 p.m., including pumper and tanker trucks and the paramedic unit. At one point, more than 20 units were on scene.
MORE TO COME
