UPDATE: Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Waterdown townhouse blaze

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will investigate a blaze that damaged numerous townhouse units on Nisbet Boulevard in Waterdown Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire Service public information officer Claudio Mostacci said townhouse block affected had six units in the front and six in the back.

“A number of them have suffered extensive damage,” he said. “Because of the amount of damage, the Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted and they will be attending scene to determine cause.”

Mostacci said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, adding the damages are expected to well over $500,000.