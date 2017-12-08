Ash borer beetle found in West for first time

WINNIPEG — An invasive beetle that has already ravaged millions of trees in Central Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in the West.

The emerald ash borer, a highly efficient killer of ash trees, has been found in a tree in the Winnipeg neighbourhood of St. Boniface.

Holes in the tree suggest larvae from the bugs have already hatched and flown off — most probably infesting other ash trees.

Scientists say the borers eventually kill all the ash in a stand and there's no way to stop them.