Man jailed in U.S. for smuggling person from Canada

TORONTO — An elderly Russian man with backwoods skills has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping smuggle a person from Canada into the United States, court records show.

A jury had convicted Nikolay Souslov, 70, of two charges in May, but acquitted him on a third charge that he had profited from his wrongdoing.

According to court documents, Souslov conspired to move a person illegally into the U.S. The prosecution also argued he was the principal behind smuggling at least seven people into the U.S., a number they said was "undoubtedly conservative."

According to American authorities, Souslov had flown from Russia to Toronto or Montreal numerous times using various aliases. He was refused entry to the United States on at least one occasion but somehow managed to make his way to New York and obtain American documents. The U.S. deported him in 2004 but he kept returning. Canada also deported him in 2015.

Souslov's conviction stemmed from an incident on Oct. 19, 2016, when he was caught about five kilometres west of the Champlain crossing in northern New York State. U.S. agents intercepted the Russian citizen and Teona Janashvili, a Georgian citizen, little more than a kilometre south of the Canada-U.S. border. Neither had valid immigration documents.

The agents also stopped Nadezhda Popova, who was driving nearby in a New Jersey-registered car. She told them she was an American citizen, had lived in the U.S. for 18 years, and was lost. She later admitted she was there to pick up people.

"Asked where they were coming from, Popova stated that they were coming from Canada," court records show.

The investigation revealed that Souslov, who had a compass with him, acted as the foot guide across the border for Janashvili and had arranged for Popova to pick them both up. Prosecutors alleged that Souslov was experienced in orienteering, a competitive sport involving using a map and compass to navigate through unfamiliar terrain.

At trial, Souslov testified he entered the U.S. illegally to visit his son and grandson who live in New York City. He maintained he needed Janashvili as a companion because he was in poor health and she, too, had wanted to enter the U.S. The jury didn't buy his claims but did accept he was not financially motivated.

Souslov's lawyer Mark Anderson argued for a time-served sentence — about 14 months.