Nova Chemicals investing $2B in Ontario

CALGARY — Nova Chemicals Corp. says it expects to invest in excess of $2 billion on two new growth projects for its Ontario operations.

The Calgary-based plastics and chemical company says the funds will go towards building a new polyethylene facility in the Sarnia-Lambton region.

The funds will also go toward the expansion of Nova's current Corunna site in the Southwestern Ontario area.

The expansion of the Corunna site by approximately 50 per cent will provide ethylene feedstock to the new facility, which is designed to increase Nova's polyethylene production capacity by about 450 kilotonnes per year.