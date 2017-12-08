No opt out for government-run pot shops: Ministry

The LCBO hopes to open its first batch of 40 stores by July 2018. The province plans to set up approximately 150 stand-alone cannabis stores by 2020.

All consumers will also be able to access cannabis through an online retail website.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario executive director Pat Vanini said reaction to Ontario's plan to retail cannabis has been met with anxiety by some municipal leaders who say the process has not provided them with enough information.

Some communities don't want to be part of the first wave of government-run cannabis stores, she said.

"We're at such and early stage we still haven't been able to nail down how municipal governments costs that are going to host retail facilities will be recovered," she said. "There is still, amazingly at this point in implementation, a lot of unknowns. That's what's creating some consternation."

Vanini said this isn't the first time municipalities have been forced to comply with a broad top-down government policy.

"Municipal governments have been through this willing/unwilling piece before with wind turbines," she said. "It took a while for the province to say 'We'll go where there are willing communities."

Vanini said if communities are allowed to opt out of hosting a cannabis shop, it could be an unexpected boon to the government.

"There's only 150 stores in total," she said. "There are 444 municipal governments in Ontario. There are 34 very large urban centres above 100,000 population. They're not going to be in every community. If someone says we're an unwilling community it may actually help the province in siting those stores."

Last month, the LCBO announced the cities that will host the first 14 stores will be located in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Vaughan and Windsor.

Ontario was the first province to announce a detailed plan to sell and distribute recreational marijuana and will set the legal age to purchase it at 19.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press