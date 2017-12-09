Ontario backtracks on cities' right to say no to pot stores

The public would also be notified about the proposed store locations and would be asked to provide feedback directly to the LCBO, he said. None of the retail stores would be located near schools, Sousa said.

The LCBO hopes to open its first batch of 40 stores by July 2018. The province plans to set up approximately 150 stand-alone cannabis stores by 2020.

All consumers will also be able to access cannabis through an online retail website.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario executive director Pat Vanini said Ontario's plan to retail cannabis has been met with anxiety by some municipal leaders who say the process has not provided them with enough information.

She said some communities do not want to be part of the first wave of government-run cannabis stores, in part, because they still don't know how they are going to recoup their costs for hosting the retail facilities.

"There is still, amazingly at this point in implementation, a lot of unknowns," she said. "That's what's creating some consternation."

The Richmond Hill community was notified in late November that the LCBO, which will run the shops through a subsidiary, was beginning work to site a store in the area. In a report from the city's municipal staff, councillors were told they would likely only have a say over the zoning of a proposed location.

Vanini said this isn't the first time municipalities have been forced to comply with a broad top-down government policy.

"Municipal governments have been through this willing/unwilling piece before with wind turbines," she said. "It took a while for the province to say 'We'll go where there are willing communities.'"

Vanini said if communities are allowed to opt out of hosting a cannabis shop, it could be an unexpected boon to the government.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press