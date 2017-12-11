Daly re-elected for his 27th term as chair of Hamilton Catholic school board

“Although the reality of Catholic education has changed, the mission remains the same as throughout our 160 plus year history, the purpose of Catholic education is one of communicating Christ,” he said.

One of the areas Daly spoke to was how to move the education system into the 21st century.

“If we hope to maintain vitality in today’s world, we must study these emerging trends and prepare for a different future.”

The areas to be studied include increased centralization, increased decline in social structures, increased reliance on technology and “increased secularization," he added.

“I do not raise (these issues) to suggest that they are the most important or the only ones. I do not do so either to suggest in any way that I am pessimistic about the future of our system,” said Daly.

“I have much joy and great hope every time I visit one of our schools or attend a system event.”

Daly noted that centralization and the decline in social structure would serve to “diminish local autonomy and community, both of which are crucial to the realization of our mission."

Daly also touched on several positive points, such as the board’s commitments to Equal Opportunities, Christian stewardship and mission work.

“Throughout our history, a hallmark of Catholic education has been a commitment to the preferential option for the disadvantaged and hurting,” he said.

“More than ever the promise to level the playing field requires equity in opportunity and our own support.”

Daly closed the address by expressing his prayers that the decisions and commitment to faith made for the upcoming year will “inspire hope.”