Daly re-elected for his 27th term as chair of Hamilton Catholic school board

For the 27th year, Pat Daly has been re-acclaimed as chairperson of Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at the initial board meeting on Dec. 5.
“He’s been well respected by everyone in the community, he’s respected by everyone in the province,” said Mary Nardini, trustee for Wards 9, 10 and 11.
Nardini put his name forward to Director of Education David Hanson during the meeting vote, citing the mentorship she had received over the years under Daly’s leadership. Running unopposed, Daly waited patiently for the five-minute process to finish before he resumed his seat at the head of the board.
Carolyn Cornale, trustee for Wards 12, 13,14 and 15 was asked to second Daly's nomination.
Daly expressed gratitude to the trustees for their confidence, singling out Nardini and Cornale for their words that meant a “great deal.”
Long-standing vice-chair John Valvasori, trustee for Ward 8, also retained his seat after the nomination was moved by Ward 6 trustee Joe Baiardo and seconded by Wards 1 and 2 trustee Mark Valvasori.
The big change of the night: Baiardo wrapped up his one-year team as chairperson of the religion, family life and instructional services committee, handing over the reins to newly elected Tony Perri, trustee for Wards 3 and 4.
“I’m flattered and honoured the trustees felt confident that I could do as good a job as Joe Baiardo has done and sought to elect me as chair, which was very nice of them,” said Perri in a phone interview with the Review.
“I think the role of the chair of any committee or the board is really to facilitate a free and open and frank discussion, to keep the ideas moving because the more ideas, the better it is for the system, the better it is for kids,” he added.
In his initial address to the board, Daly spoke to the heart of what drives the Catholic board.
“Although the reality of Catholic education has changed, the mission remains the same as throughout our 160 plus year history, the purpose of Catholic education is one of communicating Christ,” he said.
One of the areas Daly spoke to was how to move the education system into the 21st century.
“If we hope to maintain vitality in today’s world, we must study these emerging trends and prepare for a different future.”
The areas to be studied include increased centralization, increased decline in social structures, increased reliance on technology and “increased secularization," he added.
“I do not raise (these issues) to suggest that they are the most important or the only ones. I do not do so either to suggest in any way that I am pessimistic about the future of our system,” said Daly.
“I have much joy and great hope every time I visit one of our schools or attend a system event.”
Daly noted that centralization and the decline in social structure would serve to “diminish local autonomy and community, both of which are crucial to the realization of our mission."
Daly also touched on several positive points, such as the board’s commitments to Equal Opportunities, Christian stewardship and mission work.
“Throughout our history, a hallmark of Catholic education has been a commitment to the preferential option for the disadvantaged and hurting,” he said.
“More than ever the promise to level the playing field requires equity in opportunity and our own support.”
Daly closed the address by expressing his prayers that the decisions and commitment to faith made for the upcoming year will “inspire hope.”
For the 27th year, Pat Daly has been re-acclaimed as chairperson of Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at the initial board meeting on Dec. 5.
“He’s been well respected by everyone in the community, he’s respected by everyone in the province,” said Mary Nardini, trustee for Wards 9, 10 and 11.
Nardini put his name forward to Director of Education David Hanson during the meeting vote, citing the mentorship she had received over the years under Daly’s leadership. Running unopposed, Daly waited patiently for the five-minute process to finish before he resumed his seat at the head of the board.
Carolyn Cornale, trustee for Wards 12, 13,14 and 15 was asked to second Daly's nomination.
Daly expressed gratitude to the trustees for their confidence, singling out Nardini and Cornale for their words that meant a “great deal.”
Long-standing vice-chair John Valvasori, trustee for Ward 8, also retained his seat after the nomination was moved by Ward 6 trustee Joe Baiardo and seconded by Wards 1 and 2 trustee Mark Valvasori.
The big change of the night: Baiardo wrapped up his one-year team as chairperson of the religion, family life and instructional services committee, handing over the reins to newly elected Tony Perri, trustee for Wards 3 and 4.
“I’m flattered and honoured the trustees felt confident that I could do as good a job as Joe Baiardo has done and sought to elect me as chair, which was very nice of them,” said Perri in a phone interview with the Review.
“I think the role of the chair of any committee or the board is really to facilitate a free and open and frank discussion, to keep the ideas moving because the more ideas, the better it is for the system, the better it is for kids,” he added.
In his initial address to the board, Daly spoke to the heart of what drives the Catholic board.
“Although the reality of Catholic education has changed, the mission remains the same as throughout our 160 plus year history, the purpose of Catholic education is one of communicating Christ,” he said.
One of the areas Daly spoke to was how to move the education system into the 21st century.
“If we hope to maintain vitality in today’s world, we must study these emerging trends and prepare for a different future.”
The areas to be studied include increased centralization, increased decline in social structures, increased reliance on technology and “increased secularization," he added.
“I do not raise (these issues) to suggest that they are the most important or the only ones. I do not do so either to suggest in any way that I am pessimistic about the future of our system,” said Daly.
“I have much joy and great hope every time I visit one of our schools or attend a system event.”
Daly noted that centralization and the decline in social structure would serve to “diminish local autonomy and community, both of which are crucial to the realization of our mission."
Daly also touched on several positive points, such as the board’s commitments to Equal Opportunities, Christian stewardship and mission work.
“Throughout our history, a hallmark of Catholic education has been a commitment to the preferential option for the disadvantaged and hurting,” he said.
“More than ever the promise to level the playing field requires equity in opportunity and our own support.”
Daly closed the address by expressing his prayers that the decisions and commitment to faith made for the upcoming year will “inspire hope.”
For the 27th year, Pat Daly has been re-acclaimed as chairperson of Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at the initial board meeting on Dec. 5.
“He’s been well respected by everyone in the community, he’s respected by everyone in the province,” said Mary Nardini, trustee for Wards 9, 10 and 11.
Nardini put his name forward to Director of Education David Hanson during the meeting vote, citing the mentorship she had received over the years under Daly’s leadership. Running unopposed, Daly waited patiently for the five-minute process to finish before he resumed his seat at the head of the board.
Carolyn Cornale, trustee for Wards 12, 13,14 and 15 was asked to second Daly's nomination.
Daly expressed gratitude to the trustees for their confidence, singling out Nardini and Cornale for their words that meant a “great deal.”
Long-standing vice-chair John Valvasori, trustee for Ward 8, also retained his seat after the nomination was moved by Ward 6 trustee Joe Baiardo and seconded by Wards 1 and 2 trustee Mark Valvasori.
The big change of the night: Baiardo wrapped up his one-year team as chairperson of the religion, family life and instructional services committee, handing over the reins to newly elected Tony Perri, trustee for Wards 3 and 4.
“I’m flattered and honoured the trustees felt confident that I could do as good a job as Joe Baiardo has done and sought to elect me as chair, which was very nice of them,” said Perri in a phone interview with the Review.
“I think the role of the chair of any committee or the board is really to facilitate a free and open and frank discussion, to keep the ideas moving because the more ideas, the better it is for the system, the better it is for kids,” he added.
In his initial address to the board, Daly spoke to the heart of what drives the Catholic board.
“Although the reality of Catholic education has changed, the mission remains the same as throughout our 160 plus year history, the purpose of Catholic education is one of communicating Christ,” he said.
One of the areas Daly spoke to was how to move the education system into the 21st century.
“If we hope to maintain vitality in today’s world, we must study these emerging trends and prepare for a different future.”
The areas to be studied include increased centralization, increased decline in social structures, increased reliance on technology and “increased secularization," he added.
“I do not raise (these issues) to suggest that they are the most important or the only ones. I do not do so either to suggest in any way that I am pessimistic about the future of our system,” said Daly.
“I have much joy and great hope every time I visit one of our schools or attend a system event.”
Daly noted that centralization and the decline in social structure would serve to “diminish local autonomy and community, both of which are crucial to the realization of our mission."
Daly also touched on several positive points, such as the board’s commitments to Equal Opportunities, Christian stewardship and mission work.
“Throughout our history, a hallmark of Catholic education has been a commitment to the preferential option for the disadvantaged and hurting,” he said.
“More than ever the promise to level the playing field requires equity in opportunity and our own support.”
Daly closed the address by expressing his prayers that the decisions and commitment to faith made for the upcoming year will “inspire hope.”