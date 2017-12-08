Canopy makes deal for private stores in N.L.

The company will supply up to 8,000 kilograms a year for two years, with a one-year extension option, once recreational pot is legalized next July. There is no minimum purchase requirement.

The province has no licensed production sites yet so time was of the essence to nail down a reputable source, Mitchelmore said.

"This provides stability and confidence."

Canopy Growth will ship product in at first, but will also spend more than $40 million to build a plant that will employ about 145 people. It's to operate for at least two decades and is expected to produce 12,000 kilograms of flower and oil products a year by 2019.

Mitchelmore said the province will contribute to construction costs by reducing remittances the company pays on each sale until those costs are recouped — up to $40 million.

Canopy will also invest $100,000 a year in a research-and-development program over five years to be matched by the province.

It's meant to educate other producers under its CraftGrow program.

"Our vision is for an industry which leads to production, job creation, supply chain development and research and development in this province," Mitchelmore said.

He estimates the province will ultimately have about 100 pot stores or more.

Canopy has also partnered with various groups to educate the public about the dangers of driving high.

The province's liquor corporation will set the price in licensed stores. Recreational pot will be restricted to consumers 19 and older for use in private residences, and will be sold by private retailers.

The federal government has moved to legalize recreational weed next July, but left distribution and regulation to the provinces.

Interim NDP Leader Lorraine Michael said the "secretively brokered" Canopy deal is a missed chance for economic development in a province that desperately needs it. Worse, she said the governing Liberals are giving the company cash breaks that will ultimately be worth millions of dollars as Canopy is free to export surplus product with little local benefit.

"This is a real giveaway," she said in an interview. "What does it say to people in our agricultural industry who saw this as a new growth opportunity?

"I think they've just been knocked out of the game."

By Sue Bailey, The Canadian Press