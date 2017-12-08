Three ways politics mattered this week

Provinces and other stakeholders say public education is the least Ottawa could do. Provincial finance ministers are coming to Ottawa on Sunday and Monday in part to squeeze Ottawa to allocate them a larger share of tax revenue than the 50 per cent the federal government has been eyeing — especially since the provinces feel they are shouldering most of the burden of implementing legalization. Federal sources say they're open to a bigger number, but they haven't revealed yet how far they'll go.

CLEAN DRINKING WATER

If the Liberals thought keeping their election promise to legalize marijuana was hard, the commitment to ensure clean drinking water on reserves is in a realm of its own.

So far, the federal government's efforts have meant that the number of long-term advisories on systems supported by the Department of Indigenous Affairs has barely budged, dropping to 70 from 77. And now, the parliamentary budget officer says the feds haven't set aside enough money to realistically end boil water advisories as promised.

The budget officer figures the federal government will need to spend at least $3.2 billion on water and waste water systems on reserves if the goal is to put those systems on par with the rest of the country within five years. So far, the federal government has earmarked $2 billion for the effort.

BUCKETS OF BOLTS?

It looks like the Royal Canadian Air Force is about to go vintage. After years of high-pitched political battles over how to replace Canada's fleet of fighter jets, the federal government is poised to buy a batch of used Australian jets to tide it over until it figures out how to buy new.

The Conservatives have accused the Liberals of wanting to spend billions on a "bucket of bolts" — 30-year-old planes that will need major upgrades to continue flying into the next decade. Kind of like the existing fleet that Canada is replacing.

But the Liberals have eliminated other options. During the election campaign two years ago, they said they would not buy F-35s from Lockheed Martin, as the previous Conservative government had planned. And just recently, they threatened to ditch their $6-billion expression of interest in buying Super Hornets from Boeing because the U.S. company was waging a vicious trade war against Canadian favourite Bombardier Inc.

The saga means that the big purchase of permanent replacements for Canada's F-18s will most likely be delayed once again, with deliveries to start around 2026 instead of 2021. Costs will undoubtedly be higher, the longer they wait.

But as one expert said, Canada has developed quite an expertise in dealing with antiquated jets.

By Heather Scoffield, Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press